Short Interest in Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Declines By 30.2%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of OCDDY stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

