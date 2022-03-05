Short Interest in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Expands By 110.0%

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the January 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

OPBK opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 35.99%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that OP Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

