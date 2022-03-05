Short Interest in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Expands By 53.7%

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the January 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLPC traded up $2.88 on Friday, hitting $59.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $289.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.88. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $54.97 and a 1 year high of $82.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 56.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 157.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 90.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 13.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

