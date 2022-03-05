Short Interest in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Declines By 34.1%

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the January 31st total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of SNOA stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.78. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $13.36.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOA. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

