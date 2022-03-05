Short Interest in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Rises By 117.2%

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 117.2% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steel Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

SPLP opened at $41.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $880.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.89.

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $593,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Jack L. Howard bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $175,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 94,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Steel Partners by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners (Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.