Short Interest in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Grows By 61.7%

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the January 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EDF shares. Bank of America lowered Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HSBC downgraded Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.
In related news, EVP James E. Craige bought 40,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $241,001.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Craige bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $52,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 48,600 shares of company stock worth $296,296.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.