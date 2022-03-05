Short Interest in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Grows By 61.7%

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the January 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EDF shares. Bank of America lowered Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HSBC downgraded Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

In related news, EVP James E. Craige bought 40,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $241,001.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Craige bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $52,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 48,600 shares of company stock worth $296,296.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 136,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 84,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 37.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter worth $61,000.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.