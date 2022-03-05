Short Interest in StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Declines By 52.1%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.
Shares of SVAUF stock remained flat at $$5.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $5.89.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.0028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
