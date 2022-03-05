Short Interest in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Decreases By 64.2%

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the January 31st total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TSI opened at $5.19 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $5.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.1179 dividend. This is an increase from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 16,775.0% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

