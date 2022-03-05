Short Interest in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Decreases By 64.2%

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the January 31st total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of TSI opened at $5.19 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $5.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.1179 dividend. This is an increase from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TCW Strategic Income Fund (TSI)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.