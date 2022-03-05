Short Interest in Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) Increases By 136.6%

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a growth of 136.6% from the January 31st total of 28,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE TINV opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. Tiga Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TINV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tiga Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Tiga Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Tiga Acquisition by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tiga Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Tiga Acquisition by 16.5% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 140,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 19,842 shares during the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Tiga Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

