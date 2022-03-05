Short Interest in Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Grows By 142.5%

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, an increase of 142.5% from the January 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of UURAF opened at $0.73 on Friday. Ucore Rare Metals has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72.
Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
