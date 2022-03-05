Short Interest in Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Grows By 142.5%

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, an increase of 142.5% from the January 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of UURAF opened at $0.73 on Friday. Ucore Rare Metals has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72.

Get Ucore Rare Metals alerts:

Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ucore Rare Metals, Inc engages in the exploration and development of economically viable rare earth element properties. Its projects include Bokan Mountain and Ray Mountain. The company was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ucore Rare Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucore Rare Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.