Short Interest in Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Drops By 30.7%

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,600 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the January 31st total of 334,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,313,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VWDRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vestas Wind Systems A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $9.55 on Friday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

