SI-BONE, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SI-BONE in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial analyst D. Rescott now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.37). Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for SI-BONE’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of SIBN opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61. SI-BONE has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $736.78 million, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $90,772.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $97,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,359 shares of company stock worth $358,333. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth $2,832,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter.

About SI-BONE (Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.