SI-BONE, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SI-BONE in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial analyst D. Rescott now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.37). Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for SI-BONE’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.
SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.
Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.
Shares of SIBN opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61. SI-BONE has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $736.78 million, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.49.
In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $90,772.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $97,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,359 shares of company stock worth $358,333. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter worth $2,832,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter.
About SI-BONE (Get Rating)
SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.
