SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SIF stock opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

About SIFCO Industries (Get Rating)

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.