Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) Short Interest Up 176.0% in February

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a growth of 176.0% from the January 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPKB opened at $9.83 on Friday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

Get Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 115,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 14,202 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.