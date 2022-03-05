Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSIC opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. Silver Spike Investment has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $15.40.

Silver Spike Investment Corp. is a business development company. It formed to invest across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. Silver Spike Investment Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

