Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SSIC opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. Silver Spike Investment has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $15.40.
About Silver Spike Investment (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silver Spike Investment (SSIC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.