SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Shares Down 2.6%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) was down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$11.57 and last traded at C$11.81. Approximately 348,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 304,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.12.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIL shares. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.25 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SilverCrest Metals to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.13.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.62.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.