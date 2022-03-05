Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Singular Genomics Systems has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $33.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 60.80 and a quick ratio of 60.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMIC. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 20,750.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

