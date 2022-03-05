SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Short Interest Update

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 107.6% from the January 31st total of 486,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

Get SiTime alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM traded down $10.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.77. 220,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.08, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.07. SiTime has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine Heckart acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $273.03 per share, with a total value of $109,212.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 2,804 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $509,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,135 shares of company stock worth $9,899,314 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,563,000 after buying an additional 823,952 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 450.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 356,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,685,000 after buying an additional 291,334 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SiTime by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 390,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,094,000 after purchasing an additional 263,220 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SiTime by 120.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after purchasing an additional 253,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in SiTime in the third quarter valued at $43,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime (Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.