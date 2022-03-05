Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) PT Lowered to $5.00

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skillz presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.36.

SKLZ opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39. Skillz has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Skillz by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832,795 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Skillz by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Skillz by 3,092.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,352 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Skillz by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Skillz by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,531,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,937 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

