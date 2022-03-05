Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sleep Number also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.776-$7.084 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $55.18 and a 12 month high of $150.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.76.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SNBR shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.25.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number (Get Rating)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.