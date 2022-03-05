SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

SUNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded SLR Senior Investment from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Senior Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get SLR Senior Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.95. SLR Senior Investment has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 63.47% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SLR Senior Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLR Senior Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Senior Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Senior Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.