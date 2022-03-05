Snowball (SNOB) One Day Volume Hits $9,989.00

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Snowball has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $9,989.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000544 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00044223 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,631.02 or 0.06714322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,106.26 or 0.99798415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00044636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00048290 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002924 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,520,809 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,105 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

