SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Short Interest Down 33.7% in February

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the January 31st total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of TLMD stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $295.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SOC Telemed has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLMD. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in SOC Telemed in the third quarter valued at $5,006,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SOC Telemed by 79.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,236,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 712,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SOC Telemed by 1,832.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 595,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 564,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SOC Telemed by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 487,308 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark cut SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SOC Telemed from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

