Societe Generale Increases Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Price Target to €53.00

Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from €50.00 ($56.18) to €53.00 ($59.55) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Ipsos stock opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.24. Ipsos has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

Get Ipsos alerts:

Ipsos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for companies and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery, and information activation.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.