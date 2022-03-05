Societe Generale Increases Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Price Target to €53.00

Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from €50.00 ($56.18) to €53.00 ($59.55) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Ipsos stock opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.24. Ipsos has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.
Ipsos Company Profile (Get Rating)
