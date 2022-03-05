Sosandar (LON:SOS) Trading Down 1.5%

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Rating) shares fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.63 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 23.65 ($0.32). 137,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 444,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.32).
The stock has a market cap of £52.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
About Sosandar (LON:SOS)
Featured Stories
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sosandar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosandar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.