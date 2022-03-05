Sosandar (LON:SOS) Trading Down 1.5%

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Rating) shares fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.63 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 23.65 ($0.32). 137,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 444,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.32).

The stock has a market cap of £52.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

About Sosandar (LON:SOS)

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim dresses, tops, loungewear and pyjamas, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, skirts, playsuits and jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, leather, active wear, and swimwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, and boots; home and gifts products; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, and scarves and gloves for women.

