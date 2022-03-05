Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entrées. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. “

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

SOVO opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.84. Sovos Brands has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $17.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sovos Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

