SpectralCast (OTCMKTS:SPEC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.29

SpectralCast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPEC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.49. SpectralCast shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29.
About SpectralCast (OTCMKTS:SPEC)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SpectralCast (SPEC)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SpectralCast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpectralCast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.