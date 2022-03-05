Spectris’ (SXS) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,980 ($53.40) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.92% from the stock’s current price.

SXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,380 ($58.77) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.25) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,300 ($57.69) to GBX 4,100 ($55.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Spectris to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 3,370 ($45.22) to GBX 3,150 ($42.26) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,722 ($49.94).

Get Spectris alerts:

Spectris stock opened at GBX 2,458 ($32.98) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,425 ($32.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,167 ($55.91). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,352.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,636.51.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.