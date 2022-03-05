Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$66.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$58.18.

Get Spin Master alerts:

TSE TOY opened at C$44.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 20.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$34.15 and a 12 month high of C$54.18.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.