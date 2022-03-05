Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $175.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $203.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $129.06 on Thursday. Splunk has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.32.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 93.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 11.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,764 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 2,212.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after buying an additional 134,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 34.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,285,000 after buying an additional 358,205 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

