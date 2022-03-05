Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.94

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.94 and traded as low as $16.62. Sprague Resources shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 19,761 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on SRLP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The stock has a market cap of $443.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.4338 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is currently -42.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sprague Resources by 7.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sprague Resources by 295.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 32,766 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Sprague Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

