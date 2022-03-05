Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the January 31st total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 309.0 days.

SQNXF remained flat at $$47.90 on Friday. 47,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670. Square Enix has a one year low of $46.57 and a one year high of $63.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.45.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $954.22 million for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 19.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square Enix will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

