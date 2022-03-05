Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,824 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 201,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,533 in the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRME. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $43.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants Co. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

First Merchants Profile (Get Rating)

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.