Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,016 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.91, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

