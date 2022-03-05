Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,889 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 105,214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

