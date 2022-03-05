Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 1,605.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Shares of DPST stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.34. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $67.69.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.