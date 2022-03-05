Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 2,569 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ASND shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $104.53 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $178.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.55.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.