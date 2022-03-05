Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 7,378 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.10% of Vapotherm worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vapotherm by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,597,000 after buying an additional 37,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vapotherm by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,558,000 after buying an additional 26,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vapotherm by 17.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,425,000 after buying an additional 120,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vapotherm by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vapotherm by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VAPO opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.11. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The company has a market cap of $368.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of -1.33.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Vapotherm’s revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

