Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.1% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 998,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Zuora by 12.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in Zuora by 279.1% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,358,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,428,000 after purchasing an additional 999,891 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 6.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 191,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Zuora by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of ZUO opened at $13.26 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $78,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $200,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

