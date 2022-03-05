Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $44.40

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 44.40 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 44.40 ($0.60), with a volume of 122222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.75 ($0.63).
Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.34) price objective on shares of Staffline Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 64.78. The firm has a market cap of £71.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31.
LON:STAF)
Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.
Featured Articles
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.