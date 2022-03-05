Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 640 ($8.59) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

STAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 610 ($8.18) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.65) to GBX 600 ($8.05) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 590 ($7.92) to GBX 700 ($9.39) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 609.86 ($8.18).

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 469.20 ($6.30) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 519.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 473.54. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 406.20 ($5.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 590 ($7.92). The company has a market cap of £14.37 billion and a PE ratio of 10.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

