Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stake Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,520,000 after purchasing an additional 904,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after purchasing an additional 806,086 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 37.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,657,000 after purchasing an additional 654,719 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 87.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,454,000 after purchasing an additional 621,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,941,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,552,000 after purchasing an additional 475,849 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE SWK opened at $161.66 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.21 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.16.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.