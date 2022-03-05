Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.20.

SBLK opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 47.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.30%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 45.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 6.3% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 132,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 15.9% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 70.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 694,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after acquiring an additional 287,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

