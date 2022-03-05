State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,268 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.60 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.53.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

