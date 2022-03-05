State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,890 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Sun Communities worth $16,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,874,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 145,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,077,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,178,000 after acquiring an additional 426,478 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $181.66 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.11 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.03 and a 200-day moving average of $195.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.43.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

