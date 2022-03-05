State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 23,780 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $20,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2,790.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 111,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after buying an additional 107,450 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 40,651 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15,801.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 178,256 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after buying an additional 177,135 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 647,352 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $49,147,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 44,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $62.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

