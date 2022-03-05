Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on STLA. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upped their target price on Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.84) to €28.00 ($31.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Stellantis from €27.00 ($30.34) to €21.00 ($23.60) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

NASDAQ:STLA opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.27, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

