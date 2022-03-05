stETH (STETH) Market Cap Tops $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, stETH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH coin can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00044092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.89 or 0.06730969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,129.78 or 0.99883137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00048334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002922 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

