Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 3,044 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,414% compared to the typical daily volume of 201 call options.

In other Recro Pharma news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,790 shares of company stock worth $3,015 and have sold 139,398 shares worth $219,267. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,899 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 762,794 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 57,575 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 515,596 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 368,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 4,204,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 736,400 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPH opened at $1.75 on Friday. Recro Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $82.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 199.98% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Recro Pharma will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

REPH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Recro Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

