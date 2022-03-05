Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,948 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 134 put options.

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. JOANN has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.64 million and a P/E ratio of 5.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. JOANN had a return on equity of 68.21% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JOANN will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

In other JOANN news, Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,312,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 78,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $778,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of JOANN by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of JOANN by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 395,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JOANN by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in JOANN by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JOAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.